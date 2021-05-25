Rakul Preet Singh gives Summer vibes in a pink tie dye dress; Yay or Nay?

Rakul Preet Singh is giving us cues to style summer looks in the coolest way possible. Earlier, the South and Bollywood beauty rocked tie-dye t-shirt with cycling shorts.

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. She always treats us with comfy and refreshing looks. Recently, for the promotions of Sardar ka Grandson, Rakul opted for Summer friendly tie-dye pink dress that she teamed with Aprajita Toor golden flats. She was styled by Anshika Verma. Rakul completed her simple yet stylish look with minimal makeup and hair tied in a low bun.

Rakul Preet Singh is giving us cues to style summer looks in the coolest way possible. Earlier, the South and Bollywood beauty rocked tie-dye t-shirt with cycling shorts. Known for her fitness and fashion choices also, Rakul teamed up her outfit with white shoes and an expensive Gucci fanny bag added a glam touch to the travel look. She looked pretty. Check out both her looks below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the South front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the second lead.

Talking about her upcoming Bollywood projects, Rakul will share screen space with and in Thank God. She is also shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay, being helmed by Amitabh Bachchan.

