Rakul Preet Singh gives us major fitness goals as she flaunts her toned body while heading to gym

Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy with the shooting of her lineup of upcoming South and Bollywood films.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the stars who is being papped very often than ever. While doing so, she has been giving us cues to ace workout and airport looks. Today, she got spotted in Mumbai where she was seen in a workout outfit. In the latest photos, she was seen in a pastel colour yoga pants and tank top. The Indian 2 actress tied her hair to a bun and she was seen carrying a yoga mat with her.

The Manmadhudu 2 actress is known for owning her looks be it a simple outfit or a classic style statement. With her eye grabbing fashion statement, Rakul has never failed to catch our attention whenever she steps out. Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. Rakul recently joined and on the sets of their upcoming film, Thank God.

See the photos here:

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Marakkar Arabbikadalinte Simham, Jersey to Asuran; South films full winners list

The gorgeous actress has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the male lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×