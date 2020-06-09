Rakul Preet Singh goes cycling on the streets for the first time amidst Unlock 1.0; Watch VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh is an avid fitness lover and we have got proof for the same through multiple instances. Recently, the actress has shared a video in which she is seen going out cycling.

India has entered the fifth phase of the lockdown period this month which is a bit different from the previous ones and is called ‘Unlock 1.0.’ The current phase has witnessed the lifting of multiple restrictions and hence the unique name! In the midst of all this, people’s lives have returned to normalcy and this has been visible in multiple instances. The same is happening in Mumbai and many celebs have been spotted going out for groceries, workout sessions, etc. during this period.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which the actress is seen going cycling for the first time during Unlock phase 1. The Indian 2 actress is quite elated about the same and expresses about it in her video by saying ‘this is so much fun’ and we can totally relate with her! Rakul Preet is seen clad in black athleisure and of course, she also wears the mask thereby following the lockdown guidelines.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, the stunning diva has some important projects coming out. One of them is the action thriller titled Attack which also features John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. She will then team up with for a movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo helmed by Kaashvie Nair. Rakul Preet Singh is a part of the sci-fi drama Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan that has been directed by R. Ravikumar. She will feature in Indian 2 which has an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh steps out for a jog and it will surely give you fitness inspiration)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×