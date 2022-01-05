Rakul Preet Singh is a happy soul as she shares a PIC from New Year celebrations; Beau Jackky Bhagnani REACTS

Rakul Preet Singh has rung in New Year 2022 with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Today, she shared a pic from her New Year celebrations and it shows nothing but what a happy soul she is. The actress looks beautiful and looks like her man couldn't agree any less as he is all hearts for the pic. Jackky commented on the pic with a red heart.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic from New Year. She can be seen dressed in a white fur sweatshirt and brown leather pants with a beanie on her head and black boots, the beauty completed the comfy and stylish look.

Sharing the pic, Rakul wrote, "Chubbier yet happier #2022 ! Learnt to let go once in a while but now onto the grind #workitoff #holidaythrowback #newyear." Although she is late to the party by sharing a New Year pic after 5 days, she has managed to catch the attention of every bit.

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently confirmed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, has now responded to the rumours about her speculated wedding with him. The actress, in a recent interview, said that she would be the first person to talk about it, whenever the wedding actually happens.

Also Read: Atlee Kumar & wife Priya make a romantic pair as they groove to Vignesh Shivan- Nayanthara's song in the snow

Meanwhile, on the work front, In the South, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to announce an official release date. She also has another big-budget Tamil movie Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.