Rakul Preet Singh has colourful sense of style but her latest look in purple pants and blazer is a big NO

Be it at the airport or during the promotional events, Rakul Preet Singh makes sure to turn enough heads with her style statement that is a perfect blend of comfort and fashion. Today, for the trailer launch event of Runway, she decided to pick a quirky and colourful look that went wrong totally.

Rakul opted for a colourful structured silhouette. She teamed her a graphic print multicoloured blazer with purple flared pants that looked too blah. She paired her mix-and-match set with a pair of green heels.

While she got her makeup and hair on-point, Rakul went wrong with this colourful ensemble. It may seem like a good idea at the time but going by the photos, it is a rare and awful fashion misstep.

Well, Rakul doesn't just dress up for sake but carries her every look with elan. What do you think about her latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

A few days ago, Rakul treated us with an oh-so-fabulous look in a sultry cut-out bodycon dress. She picked a side thigh-high slit dress and completed her look with centre-parted open wavy tresses. Loved it!

The stunner turned enough heads as she made a dazzling entry with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s grand birthday party.