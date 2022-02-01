Rakul Preet Singh has a whale of a time as she cruises off with friends for Alibaug trip

Rakul Preet Singh has been in news for her professional schedule and upcoming releases. The actress has shared another fun update on Instagram. The star has taken off to Alibaug with her friends. Rakul Preet Singh and her friends are on a boat, cruising away to Alibaug in style. The actress titled the travel video as, “Alibaug Chale Hum”.

The star looks sharp in a brown leather jacket and ripped jeans are she enjoys with her loved ones. Although the reason for the trip is unknown as off yet, a mid-week getaway seems like an interesting idea for sure. Rakul Preet Singh has been giving us some major fitness goals. Yesterday, the actress has shared a short video of herself practicing some kickboxing moves.

She donned a netted-top paired with red tights as she flaunted her kickboxing moves in style. In the recent past, the actress has been spotted several times outside the gym. Besides fitness goals, Rakul Preet Singh also gives us with fashion goals with her chic athleisure and glamorous photographs on social media.

Now talking about her upcoming films, the actress has seven high-budget movies lined up for release this year. She recently shared screen space with John Abraham in Attack and will be working alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. The actress also has Doctor G and Runway 34 this year.

