Rakul Preet Singh to have a special dance number in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR?

According to media reports, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will have a dance number by the Manmadhudu 2 actress.

The latest news update about the Indian 2 actress suggests that Rakul Preet Singh will have a special dance number in the highly anticipated film RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial became the talk of the town when the film was announced. According to media reports, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will have a dance number by the Manmadhudu 2 actress. Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known name in the south film industry. The actress will reportedly feature in a key role in the Shankar directorial titled Indian 2. This film will have south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The much-awaited drama Indian 2, brings back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The film is the second part of the previously released film India. The film Indian 2 will feature Comai actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. News reports state that the Thuppakki actress will be essaying the role of an eighty-year-old woman. There is no official announcement about Kajal's role. But the fans and followers of the Comali actress are very intrigued. The film made headlines when a crane accident occurred on the sets of the Kamal Haasan starrer.

The filming work of the Shankar directorial was halted for some time. But, now due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the production and filming work on all films have been suspended. Filmmakers are waiting for the Coronavirus lockdown to be lifted to complete the filming work and also get back to the production work. Many filmmakers have postponed the releases of their respective films.

(ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi is a must watch as it is every woman’s burning rage)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×