Rakul Preet Singh impresses fans with yet another ultra-chic look; Beau Jackky Bhagnani comments

Rakul Preet Singh has once again brightened up our Instagram feed with yet another glamorous photograph. The actress posed in an open weave top along with denim shorts. She looked ultra-chic in it. The picture was captioned as, “This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer.” Reacting to her picture, beau Jackky Bhagnani commented on the still with a, “OH MY MY.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public just a while back and have been couple goals ever since. These two are often seen hanging out together and every time their chemistry is palpable. These two are quickly becoming one the most adored couples with the fans.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday Rakul Preet Singh was papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai . The star was seen in a light green knot top along with sky blue jeans. The actress’ social media handle is filled with her fabulous photographs and the fans give a thumping nod to every look by the star.

Now, coming to her professional commitments, Rakul Preet Singh has her hands full with seven massive releases lined up for 2022. These include Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan & Ajay Devgn, Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra, Attack alongside John Abraham. All these releases are highly promising and involve some biggies from the industry.