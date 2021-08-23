Rakul Preet Singh introduced as Obulamma in the FIRST LOOK of Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer Konda Polam

Panja Vaisshnav and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up for a Telugu film titled Konda Polam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. After Vaisshnav Tej's first look, today, the makers released the first look of Rakul Preet Singh as Obulamma, who will be seen as a village shepherd girl. The actress looks beautiful in the traditional rural woman look.

Sharing the first look on social media, Rakul wrote, "Here she is #OBULAMMA - my most loved character Red heart a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it." Rakul is featuring in a never seen before role in this film and the first look is receiving a lot of love from the audiences.

On Saturday, Vaisshnav Tej's first look and title were released, which was received exceptionally well by trending on Twitter. Konda Polam is the second movie of Panja Vaisshnav Tej, after scoring a blockbuster hit and best debut of Tollywood with his 2021 film Uppena.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna pens a lovely note & shares 'Now and then' PIC with BFF Vaani Kapoor to wish her on birthday

This film is based on the well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, which was written by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. The novel Kondapolam deals with the lives of hard-working villagers who leave their homes and live in the hills along with their cattle and sheep to collect natural essentials in the mountains during the drought season. Konda Polam is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner. Music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.