Rakul Preet Singh invents a new dish ‘pancake scramble’ in a latest video & leaves netizens in splits; WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a video, which shows her trying to cook a pancake, which ultimately turned out to be 'pancake scramble'.

From time to time, we all try our hands with something new. Be it a new hobby or a trial at something, it has always made us happier. However, at times our trials will not turn out to be perfect. But we should learn to brush it off and see the brighter side. Rakul Preet Singh has proved to us with her latest video, that there’s no reason to laugh at our mistakes and still have a great time.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul shared a video, where she can be preparing something in her kitchen. Confused by the outcome, the video has someone asking her what has she prepared, to which Rakul laughs and says it’s a new dish ‘pancake scramble’. The video shows Rakul laughing her heart out and it has left her followers in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in and ’s upcoming film, Thank God. Rakul has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon.

