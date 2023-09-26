Rakul Preet Singh is elegance personified in a pink satin saree; her contemporary twist is noteworthy

When it comes to fashion and style, talented actress Rakul Preet Singh is a name that never fails to make heads turn. Her latest Instagram post, where she adorns a stunning pink Ekaya satin saree paired with a chic cropped blouse, has once again left fashion enthusiasts in awe. Let's break down her look and discover why the Dhruva actress continues to be a fashion icon.

Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a gorgeous pink satin saree

Rakul Preet chose to wear a vibrant pink satin saree by Ekaya that exuded elegance and class. The saree's smooth and shiny texture gracefully draped around her, highlights her svelte physique and perfectly toned curves. The saree was paired with a chic cropped blouse that featured a sleeveless pattern and a bold plunging neckline, adding a contemporary twist to the traditional ensemble. This blend of modern and classic elements is what makes Rakul's style so captivating.

To elevate her look, Rakul donned a glitzy gold choker necklace that added a touch of luxury to the outfit. The choice of gold was perfectly in line with the pink saree, striking a harmonious balance between luxury and tradition.

Check out the look below

How Rakul accentuated the pink saree look with her makeup and hair

Rakul's hairdo and makeup were on point, accentuating the oomph factor of her overall appearance. She opted for straight hair parted down the middle, lending an air of simplicity and grace to her look. Her makeup featured a dewy base that gave her skin a radiant glow. Perfectly arched brows framed her expressive eyes, which were enhanced with kohl-rimmed eyeliner. Her long lashes were coated with mascara, making her eyes appear larger and more captivating. To complete the look, Rakul sported glossy pink lips that added a touch of sensuality.

The latest look of the Sarrainodu actress is proof of her impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly combines the traditional charm of a saree with modern elements, creating a look that is both timeless and contemporary. Her choice of outfit and statement jewelry shows her confidence and willingness to push fashion boundaries.

Rakul Preet Singh on the work front

In terms of her career, the actress' roster of movies serves as proof of her popularity across different industries. As previously mentioned, Rakul is currently involved in projects like Ayalaan, Indian 2, and several undisclosed films. She has recently been engaged in endeavors such as Chhatriwali, Boo, and I Love You.

