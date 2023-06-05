Rakul Preet Singh is 'wild and free' in red hot bikini at a beach during Maldives vacation; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. She is also known for sartorial choices and her latest pics during a vacation in Maldives are proof. The actress set the internet ablaze in a red hot bikini at a beach.

Rakul Preet Singh is having a whale of a time during her vacation in the Maldives. The actress took to social media and shared a few pictures of her having a gala time at the beach in a scintillating red bikini. She wore a halter neck blouse and teamed up with match lowers. The beauty also added a sheer red cape that looked perfect with the bikini set. With open tresses to feel the breeze and salty air, she completed the look with black shades and minimal makeup.

Rakul posed in her red bikini amid the breathtaking picturesque location of the beach and sky. The frame looked like a dream and her toned figure is the highlight. Well, she is a fitness freak and we see the amazing result in the photos. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "Wild and free , just like the sea."

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives pics here:

Two days ago, Rakul Preet Singh also shared a few photos from her vacation in a sultry bright orange bodycon dress. She captioned the photos, "Mermaid."



Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to make a comeback to Tamil films after a short gap with Ayalaan, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starrer. She is playing the female lead in the sci-fi project, which is slated to hit the theatres in November 2023. The film has got postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 and has been under post-production work. She is also playing a pivotal role in Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer which is a sequel to veteran director S Shankar's blockbuster 1996 release. While the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram and others in key roles as well.

Coming to Bollywood, the actress is teaming up with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pedneker for an upcoming romantic comedy, which has been titled Meri Patni Ka Remake.

