Rakul Preet Singh joins the force seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest by the NCB

Now, actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a message on her Instagram story stating, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you," as she joined the forces with other celebrities to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty.
The actress Rakul Preet Singh is among the many other celebrities from the film industry who have shared posts on their respective social media handles to seek justice for actress Rhea Chakraborty. Now, actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a message on her Instagram story stating, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry like actor-director Farhan Akhtar, actress Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar among many others shared the same message on their respective social media handles. 

The actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau  in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are also investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The NCB has been probing the case with respect to the drugs angle. Previously, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager named Samuel Miranda. The latest update in the case has come in the form of Rhea Chakraborty being arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. 

Check out the picture:

The news reports further go on to add that Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea had been rejected. The actress had applied for a bail, which the NCB reportedly were against and stated that they will oppose it. The actress will be moved to Byculla jail at 10 AM on September 9. The news reports add that according to the Maharashtra jail manual prisoners can't be sent to jail at night. The actress will be staying in the NCB lock up at night, state media reports. 

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be produced before magistrate later today)

Credits :instagram, viral bhayani

