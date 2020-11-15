Rakul Preet Singh keeps it all cool and comfy in a white spaghetti top and denim as she gets clicked in Mumbai

Before making her way inside a popular restaurant in Mumbai, Rakul preet Singh posed for the shutterbugs and looks as fresh as daisy.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is having a relaxed Sunday in Mumbai. The stunner was spotted in Mumbai today as she stepped out for Sunday brunch. One can see in the photos, Rakul is looking gorgeous as ever in a white spaghetti top and denim that she paired with black boots. Sunglasses, handbag and a mask for safety amidst pandemic completed her look. Before making her way inside a popular restaurant in Mumbai, Rakul posed for the shutterbugs and looks as fresh as daisy.

When it comes to style, Rakul is more towards keeping it cool and comfy. The Manmadhudu 2 actress never fails to grab our attention over her style statement, be it at the airport or a casual day out. On the work front, Rakul, who is occupied with a lot of films has been juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai. She will be seen sharing the screenspace with in their upcoming untitled film, which is based on a cross-border love story. Besides Arjun and Rakul as the main leads, the film will have Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, check out her photos below:

As far as South movies are concerned, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in the flashback scenes.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×