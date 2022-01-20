Rakul Preet Singh keeps it easy-breezy in a blue floral dress as she gets papped in the city

Rakul Preet Singh was papped in Mumbai once again as she stepped outside in a blue floral dress. The actress went for the cool yet chic look teamed with orange sliders and funky shades. The actress even wore a customized mask with ‘R’ written on it. The star looked really cool in her latest ensemble.

Just today morning, Rakul Preet Singh shared a glamorous photograph on her Instagram handle. The actress posed in an open weave top along with denim shorts. She penned the caption, “This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer.” Reacting to the stunning picture, beau Jackky Bhagnani commented, “OH MY MY.”

Check out the pictures below:

The Aiyaari actress has been sharing many such eye-catching photographs on social media and they have been getting an encouraging response from the fans and also from her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Along with social media, we will also get to see a lot of Rakul Preet Singh on the big screen.

The actress has not one, not two but seven releases lined up for the year. These are Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Runway 34 opposite Ajay Devgn, and Thank God opposite Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in her kitty. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead. With all these projects, it looks like Rakul Preet is rapidly becoming one of the most bankable stars in today’s time.