Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts her Monday right; Shares about post workout drink; SEE PHOTO

Rakul has been setting major fitness goals with her workout videos. Today, she is here to give you the right dose of Monday motivation.

As we all know, Rakul Preet Singh leaves no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Be it lifting heavy weights, kickboxing or yoga, you name it and Rakul has done it all. The actress has been setting major fitness goals with her workout videos. Today, she is here to give you the right dose of Monday motivation. Rakul took to the Instagram story and shared a post-workout selfie.

She also shared details about her post-workout drink and wrote, "wholesome and complete." The lockdown has changed a lot of things for many. However, Rakul has kept herself constant with workout. She is even more focused on eating healthy. Rakul, in one of her Instagram posts, also bust the myths around eating rice. Sharing about it, she wrote, "many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t . On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity."

Besides this, she also has ‘Mayday’ with , 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, and 'Thank God' in her kitty.

