Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts her week with a post straight from the ‘gehraiyaan' of her heart

It feels like Rakul Preet Singh’s mantra for 2022 is self-love. With every post on Instagram, the actress is making it apparent. The actress' Instagram account is full of self-love posts. Recently, Rakul posted a stunning still of herself on social media. The star wrote, “Being in love with yourself makes every morning worth getting up for !! #gehraquote in #gehraiyaan mode”.

A couple of days back, Rakul Preet Singh shared a mesmerising monochrome photograph accompanied with the caption, “If you believed in Santa for 5 years, you can believe in yourself for 5 mins #selflove #believer.” Lakshmi Manchu also commented on her post. Before that, Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture performing a high-level yoga pose. The caption used by the actress deserve a special mention, for they serve as the ultimate source of motivation. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has been making headlines ever since she has revealed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. The couple is often seen spending quality time together.

Now from personal to professional life. Rakul is gearing up for her next release alongside John Abraham. The actress will star in Lakshya Raj's upcoming flick Attack. The film will also cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj as leads. Meanwhile, the actress will also be a part of Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also work in Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34.