Rakul Preet Singh kissing the wall while doing 'chakrasana' in this VIDEO is sure to leave you in splits

We have come across a throwback video of Rakul Preet Singh on social media in which she can be seen hilariously trying to kiss a wall while doing a 'chakrasana.' Check out the video.

Rakul Preet Singh is someone who has carved a niche for herself both in Bollywood and the South film industry. Apart from being a talented actress, the gorgeous diva can make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. Rakul had a stellar 2019 and is now looking for few more interesting projects in 2020. In the midst of all this, the Marjaavaan actress never forgets to keep herself fit and healthy which is evident from her frequent gym workouts.

As we speak of this, a video of the De De Pyaar De actress has gone viral on social media which is sure to leave anyone in splits. Rakul is seen doing a 'chakrasana' in the video as someone guides her and records the entire thing. But suddenly the actress moves her head near the wall and kisses it in a hilarious manner as being instructed by the other person. This act of the actress surely proves that she is a fun-loving person!

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will venture into Bollywood again with an untitled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair in which she has been roped in opposite . The actress will also be seen in the action-thriller titled Attack co-starring John Abraham in the lead role. Rakul also has some interesting projects lined up in the South including the science-fiction thriller Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 that also features Kajal Aggarwal and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

