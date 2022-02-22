Rakul Preet Singh leaves us bedazzled in her beige and black embellished lehenga; See pics

Rakul Preet Singh is the ultimate style diva and can make any attire work. Proving the same, the Attack actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The star is posing in a lovely beige lehenga with black embroidery. The look has been enhanced by an extravagant choker. Rakul Preet Singh is looking breath-taking in her most recent ensemble.

Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh shared another series of photos in a boho-yellow outfit. She donned an off-shoulder mirror blouse, complemented with a mirror and ruffled ghagra. The ghagra is decorated with shells, mirrors, coins, and tassels.

Check out the post below:

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. They were in the city to attend De De Pyaar De director Luv Ranjan's wedding. But after spending a wonderful time, they are back to bay. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday. For the airport look, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a tie-dye co-ord set, while Jackky went for an all-black casual attire. Keeping the COVID-19 norms in mind, these two kept their masks on at all times.

Coming to her work, Rakul Preet Singh has a big year in front of her. She will appear in 7 big-budget films this year. Her first project is Lakshya Raj’s Attack with John Abraham in the lead. The film will release in theatres on 1st April. This will be followed by Indra Kumar's Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Runway 34 in her kitty.