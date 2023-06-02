Rakul Preet Singh looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow bikini as she enjoys Maldives vacation; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh, the popular actress is currently on top of her game, and has a handful of promising projects in her kitty. She has proved her mettle as a performer with the recently released Zee5 film Chattriwali, which earned positive reviews from the viewers. After a short gap, Rakul Preet is set to make a grand comeback to the Tamil film industry with two back-to-back projects, including sci-fi comedy Ayalaan and the most anticipated project, Indian 2.

Rakul Preet Singh looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow bikini

The famous actress has now taken a short break from her busy work front and is currently enjoying a fun vacation in the Maldives. Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her official social media handles recently, and shared a few lovely pictures from her Maldives vacation with her fans and followers. The pretty actress looks like a ray of sunshine in the stunning pictures, in which she is seen in a yellow bikini. Rakul Preet Singh completed her perfect summer look with a black and white checkered hat, oversized sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and a statement smartwatch.

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

As reported earlier, Rakul Preet Singh is set to make a comeback to Tamil films after a short gap with Ayalaan, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starrer. She is playing the female lead in the sci-fi project, which is slated to hit the theatres in November 2023. Rakul Preet is also playing a pivotal role in Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer which is a sequel to veteran director S Shankar's blockbuster 1996 release.

