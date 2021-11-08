Rakul Preet Singh looks like one happy soul in her birthday photo dump

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday on October 10. Now, almost a month after the celebrations, Rakul has shared some unseen photos from her birthday celebration and they are all about love, laughter and friends. One can see, the actress looks like one happy child in her birthday photo dump.

Rakul's birthday was even more special this time as she confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet called Jackky "her biggest gift this year." Sharing a photo of her holding the hand of Jackky, she wrote, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji) ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Check it out below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Mayday, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who is also directing and producing the film. She is currently shooting for Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read: VIDEO: Rakul Preet Singh is all set to make a stylish entry into 2022 in a chic purple co ord set