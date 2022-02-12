Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in red bikini & floral cape as she gives glimpse of her shoot

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of herself in a red hot bikini. The actress looks ravishing as she flaunts her toned body in a red bikini which she paired up with a floral cape. Looks like a super hot photoshoot is on the way and we can't wait to see the pics.

Rakul Preet Singh left her tresses open with soft curls and glowy make up. She added an amph to the bikini attire with strappy heels.

Check out pic here:

On the work front, has many promising releases this year. Rakul Preet Singh will star alongside John Abraham in Lakshya Raj's upcoming flick Attack. Her other projects include, Indra Kumar directorial Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rakul Preet will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil outing Ayalaan.

