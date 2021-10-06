Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a saree at Konda Polam event; Pooja Hegde seeks blessing at Ganga Ghat

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted looking ravishing in a pink sequin saree at the pre-release event of her next movie Konda Polam. She glows brightly in the sequin saree, paired with a pink blouse, subtle peachy makeup and minimal accessories. The actress totally rocked the look and made sure all the eyes are on her.

Along with Rakul, lead actor, Panja Vaisshnav Tej was also spotted in a formal look at the event.

Check out the pics here:

As the film is gearing up for the big release on October 8, the pre-release event took place yesterday in Kurnool in presence of the cast and crew. Directed by Krish, this film is based on the well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam.

Pooja Hegde took a quick trip to Varanasi from her busy schedule to seek blessing at Ganga Ghat. Clad in a white floral dress, Pooja looks pretty as ever. She also enjoyed the famous paan on her trip to Varanasi.

Sharing photos from her divine trip to Varanasi, Pooja wrote, "Seeking blessings for the back to back releases coming up and expressing my gratitude to Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiva for all they’ve given me so far. What a beautiful aarti it was. Side note- Finally can sing “Khake Paan Banaras wala” with full conviction The 3rd picture is proof."

Pooja Hegde has the Most Eligible Bachelor release in theatres on October 15. She has a bunch of movies in the pipeline as well including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28.