Rakul Preet Singh makes a bold statement in a crop top and animal print skirt; Take a look

Rakul Preet Singh's latest Instagram photo will set your screens on fire. The stunner has shared a super hot monochrome picture of herself wearing a crop top with an animal print skirt. Messy open curls and killer expressions make for a perfect bold statement. Recently, Rakul took social media by storm with her bikini photos from Maldives holiday. The stunner was chilling in the Maldives with her parents and brother. From soaking up in the sun to flaunting her toned body, the South and Bollywood beauty grabbed all the attention over her stunning photos.

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account is all about positivity, stunning photos and her fitness regime. The actress makes sure to balance her work and personal life. After wrapping up a schedule of her upcoming untitled film with , Rakul Preet Singh decided to take a short break and headed to the Maldives. Well, she is back and has resumed shooting of her upcoming films. Clearly, she is ruling the social media world and how!

Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul is occupied with a lot of projects down South and in Bollywood. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Besides, she recently signed a film backed by and it stars Amitabh Bachchan.

"I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true," Rakul had said in a statement.

