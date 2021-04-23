  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh makes a strong case for colour blocking in hot pink and black outfit; Yay or Nay?

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul's head to toe on-point look is winning hearts yet again.
Rakul Preet Singh makes a strong case for colour blocking in hot pink and black outfit; Yay or Nay?
One of the most sought after actors in the South and Bollywood film industry, Rakul Preet Singh has always managed to grab eyeballs over her fashion choices. From turning cover girl for magazines to her red carpet appearances, Rakul Preet Singh's sartorial style has been the talk of the town. Rakul makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward even on her day off or casual outing in the city. For the promotions of her upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson, the actress opted for a hot pink and black outfit and she is slaying it. 

Giving the 'boss babe' vibe, Rakul completed her hot pink one-sided shouldered top and black pants look by Dalida Ayach boutique with minimal makeup. She accessorised it with hoops and kept her hair tied in a neat bun. Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "You are not a little princess, you are your own goddam queen." Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul's head to toe on-point look is winning hearts yet again. 

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's latest look below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Starring Arjun Kapoor and National Award winner Neena Gupta, Sardar Ka Grandson features Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul has a line of films including Thank God, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay, being helmed by Ajay Devgn

