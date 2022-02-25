Rakul Preet Singh makes a strong case for a cosy look in green corset and white cargo pants; Samantha comments

When it comes to fashion and fitness, Rakul Preet Singh makes sure to turn enough heads. The stunner has yet again managed to grab attention over her latest look in a green corset teamed with white pants. Rakul decided to keep her look chic yet so sporty as she ditched heels and opted for shoes.

The Manmadhudu 2 actress accessorised her outfit with bracelets in gold and completed her look with hair tied in a high ponytail. Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, "I’m an earth buddy are you ??. Even Samantha is completely awestruck by Rakul's look. The Oh Baby actress immediately commented, 'Love' on Rakul's picture.

Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Rakul is quite in the news over her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has been grabbing all attention over their cosy and beautiful photos on Instagram.

On the work front, Rakul has a lot of Bollywood films releasing in 2022. She has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also geared up for her solo lead film titled, Chhatriwali.