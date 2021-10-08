Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan & others send love to Samantha as she releases a statement squashing rumours

Samantha took to her social media handle and shared a statement squashing all the rumours, which claimed she was the reason for divorce with Naga Chaitanya. The actress said false stories about she having an affair, abortions and not wanting children are extremely painful and urged everyone to give her time to heal. Post that, many celebs including Rakul Preet Singh, Manjama Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu and others sent Samantha love and power.

After a month of rumours, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced that they decided to part ways as wife and husband by releasing an official statement. They parted ways amicably and continued to maintain that their decade-long friendship will be cherished.

Check out celeb reactions to Samantha's statement squashing rumours post separation from Naga Chaitanya

Although a reason for their separation is not known, many reports claimed false stories on Samantha for being the reason for their marital discord. However, today, the actress shared a statement on her social media and slammed all the rumours against her.

Samantha took to her social media and shared a cryptic quote about how only women are questioned always and men can just live without any questions and justifications.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been on a break from work ever since separation rumours of their marriage begin in tinseltown. Now, after a month, the actress has got back to work and will make her first appearance on Jr NTR's hosted show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

