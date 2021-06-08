Rakul Preet Singh misses outdoor shooting days as she shares a throwback photo

The throwback photo of the stunner gives us a glimpse of her outdoor shooting days, and like her, we too can’t wait for the good old days to come back.

Before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, Rakul Preet Singh used to be one of the stars who got papped often. With her social media posts, we know that Rakul is someone who loves outdoors. Now, as most of the states in India have strict lockdown restrictions, almost all shooting schedules are brought to a halt. To beat the blues, Rakul has shares a throwback photo on her Instagram space.

She stated that the photo was taken during a shooting. The stunner captioned it, “Posing wala pose… throwback to outdoor shoot days!” In the photo, one can see Rakul acing a white

tank top, white denim skirt and ties a denim jacket around her waist.” The Manmadhudu 2 actress is known for owning her looks be it a simple outfit or a classic style statement.



Before the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in and ’s upcoming film, Thank God. Rakul has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon.

