Rakul Preet Singh moves to Delhi HC to seek interim direction against publishing news stories about her

According to ANI, actress Rakul Preet Singh has moved to Delhi High Court in order to seek interim direction against media outlets against publishing or printing or broadcasting any news stories about her in the drugs case.
As per a news report by ANI, southern actress Rakul Preet Singh has moved to Delhi High Court in order to seek interim direction against media outlets with respect to publishing or printing or broadcasting any news stories about her in the drugs case which is being probed by the NCB.

