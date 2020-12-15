Rakul Preet Singh OPENS up on how she dealt with controversies and media trials; WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh has had been in the news in the past a lot of times but the diva has always handled every controversy in the best way possible.

Rakul Preet Singh recently graced Samantha Akkineni's chat show Sam Jam and the two beautiful ladies had a gala time on the sets. Rakul was candid about everything from her personal to professional life. The stunner also opened up about how she dealt with media trials, controversies and everything that she went through recently. Samantha Akkineni, on the show, stated that Rakul maintained strong, graceful, demeanour amidst all the controversies. To this, Rakul responded saying that people have gone to an extent where they claimed that the house I stay had been gifted by a guy.

"When you put your blinders on like I'm not going to listen but my work is going to speak for myself. That has happened many times," the actress stated. Rakul had hit the headlines a couple of months ago after she was allegedly named in the drug angle along with other actresses like , Sara Ali Khan and . Rakul had also visited NCB office in Mumbai in the drug probe and stated that she never consumed any such substance ever.

Well, Rakul has had been in the news in the past a lot of times but the diva has always handled every controversy in the best way possible.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming films. The South and Bollywood beauty has joined Amitabh Bachchan for the shooting of Hindi project, MayDay. The film will see her in the role of a pilot and the upcoming project is being helmed by .

