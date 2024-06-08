Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her role in Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2: ‘One of the most special films of my career’

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated Indian 2. There has been a lot of speculation about her character in the action thriller. Amidst that, Rakul has finally spilled the beans about her role in the Kamal Haasan starrer film.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2

Talking about her character in her upcoming film, she said, “It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl who knows exactly what she wants."

"And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life. It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar sir, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me", she added.

Rakul Preet on the work front

Apart from Indian 2, the Ayalaan actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline. Currently, Rakul is shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. The romantic comedy-drama is set to be released on May 1, 2025. The film is helmed by Anshul Sharma.

She will also be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Moreover, Rakul is a part of Ameeri that will feature Neena Gupta, Chunky Pandey, and Simone Singh in crucial roles.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 Kamal Haasan starrer Indian. Directed by S Shankar, the story revolves around a veteran freedom fighter who embarks on a mission to eradicate anyone who commits corruption. Haasan would be seen reprising his role as Senapathy in Indian 2.

The film will feature actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in critical roles. With Indian 2 set to reach the big screens on July 12, the makers have also confirmed a third part to arrive by 2025.

