Rakul Preet Singh & Pooja Hegde make a strong case for power dressing in pantsuits; See PICS

Power dressing in the form of pantsuits is back in trend yet again. However, celebs have proved that pantsuits are not just limited to work affairs but can beyond that with various style statements. Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh played the perfect examples of how to rock the boss lady looks in a pantsuit.

Rakul Preet Singh in a yellow pantsuit shows how to keep it classy yet fashionable. She looked undoubtedly confident in a mustard yellow coloured, v neckline pantsuit with full sleeves and a pink crop top beneath it. The actress completed her look with pointed heels and center-parted hair. The look is surely one which we can opt for our next business party, isn't it?

Pooja Hegde showed that pantsuits aren't boring and can have a unique touch as she opted for satin cloth. The actress opted for an aqua blue pantsuit which she paired up with a white pearl corset crop top. With no accessories, she matched her point heels with the outfit and gave soft curls to her tresses. She also completed the look with dewy makeup, contoured cheeks and smokey eyes. Whether you want to mean serious business or just do the cool thing, this outfit of Pooja Hegde will leave you impressed.

Meanwhile, on work front, Rakul Preet Singh will star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film's release has been postponed due to COVID-19. After scoring success with Radhe Shyam and Beast, Pooja Hegde next is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and also has SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu in kitty.

