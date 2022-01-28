Rakul Preet Singh poses in black and orange athleisure as she gets papped outside the gym; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actors currently. The star has made sure that the year 2022 starts on a healthy note, both physically and mentally. In the last couple of days, the actress has been papped numerous time outside gym and fans end up taking notes on how to rock the workout look with grace and style.

Impressing the fashion police yet again, Rakul Preet Singh chose another cool attire for her day in the gym. She slayed in a black and orange tracksuit and a high bun. She completed the ensemble with neon sports shoes. Several actresses have been inspiring the fans to hit the gym.

Check out the pictures below:

Recently, Rakul has been really nailing the social media game and has been treating us with snippets from every aspect of her routine, from work, to workout, to romantic dates with beau Jackky Bhagnani.

Coming to her professional commitments, Rakul Preet Singh is swamped with 7 high-budget movies this year. These happen to be John Abraham starrer Attack, along with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 in her kitty for 2022.The actress will also star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan. The film will star Sivakarthikeyan as the lead alongside Rakul Preet Singh.