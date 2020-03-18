Rakul Preet Singh posts photo with mask and sanitizer; Urges people to follow proper protocols

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, took to her Instagram space and requested people to stay aware at a time of Coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak is continuing to have a huge impact on film industries across the world. With releases of movies getting delayed and shoots getting postponed, several actors are taking to social media to spread awareness about the virus. Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 took to her Instagram space and urged people to be cautious and take necessary actions in order to contain the crisis.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Instagram, “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise. think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile.” On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 2019 film De De Pyaar De alongside , and Aloknath. She was also seen in the super hit film Marjaavaan alongside and Tara Sutaria.

She also made her digital debut with Shimla Mirchi, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Attack alongside John Abraham. The film is currently being shot. She will also be seen in a film with . Her yet another upcoming film with Ajay and Sir will go on floors in April. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Shankar’s Indian 2. Siddharth’s next film Takkar will also have her in a key role.

