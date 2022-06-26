Rakul Preet Singh proves corset top is the hottest thing this season as she teams it with wide-legged bottoms

A lot of actresses have been spotted sporting corset tops. Recently, Pooja Hegde pulled off a perfect dinner date look in a peppy corset top and skirt set. Now, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for corsetry and we cannot get over the look that is comfy yet so chic.

One can see, Rakul opted for a corset bodice with comfortable wide-legged bottoms. There's a sense of poise in the silhouette and she pulls it off with confidence. Rakul kept her look as minimal as she could and accessorised it with a pair of statement earrings.

Her look in black makes for a versatile garment that is perfect for brunch and even date night out. The Runway 34 actress wore her glam outfit with a pair of black heels, looking the most confident version of herself.

Check out her look below:

Rakul recently had a viral moment on social media as she danced to the popular song Pasoori. The video is proof that Rakul had a fun time grooving to the song as she flaunted her killer dance moves.

On the film front, Rakul will be next seen in Doctor G, Chhatriwali and an untitled film with Akshay Kumar.

Also Read| Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play