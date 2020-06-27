Rakul Preet Singh quashes reports of refusing to shoot for Sivakarthikeyan co starrer Ayalaan

Recently, there were reports about Rakul Preet Singh refusing to shoot for Ayalaan. The actress and the movie's director have now rubbished all the reports.

Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects coming up in her pipeline that also include the much-awaited sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan. The shooting for the movie was being conducted in full swing until March when the nationwide lockdown was being imposed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Recently, there were a few reports doing rounds on the internet that Rakul Preet has refused to shoot for the movie citing the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases as the reason.

Not only that but the same reports also suggested that the makers of the movie have considered replacing her. However, Rakul Preet Singh has now quashed all these reports stating that she is eagerly waiting to resume her work soon. Apart from her, Ayalaan’s director R. Ravikumar has also shared a long tweet that reads, “@Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It's extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice. We as a team are in full spirit and can't wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns.”

Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It's extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice.

We as a team are in full spirit and can't wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns. https://t.co/BZVxuVSEF2 — Ravikumar R (Ravikumar_Dir) June 26, 2020

Thankyou so much for the kind words yessss can’t wait to start shoot soon https://t.co/ceLigQztbP — Rakul Singh (Rakulpreet) June 26, 2020

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, Ayalaan also features Sivakarthikeyan as the main lead. The Tamil fantasy drama has been produced by R.D. Raja. The music for the much-anticipated movie has been composed by A.R. Rahman. Talking about the actress, she is also a part of Indian 2 co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. She will venture into Bollywood again with the movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo.

