  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh quashes reports of refusing to shoot for Sivakarthikeyan co starrer Ayalaan

Recently, there were reports about Rakul Preet Singh refusing to shoot for Ayalaan. The actress and the movie's director have now rubbished all the reports.
9340 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh quashes reports of refusing to shoot for Sivakarthikeyan co starrer AyalaanRakul Preet Singh quashes reports of refusing to shoot for Sivakarthikeyan co starrer Ayalaan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects coming up in her pipeline that also include the much-awaited sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan. The shooting for the movie was being conducted in full swing until March when the nationwide lockdown was being imposed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Recently, there were a few reports doing rounds on the internet that Rakul Preet has refused to shoot for the movie citing the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases as the reason.

Not only that but the same reports also suggested that the makers of the movie have considered replacing her. However, Rakul Preet Singh has now quashed all these reports stating that she is eagerly waiting to resume her work soon. Apart from her, Ayalaan’s director R. Ravikumar has also shared a long tweet that reads, “@Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It's extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice. We as a team are in full spirit and can't wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns.”

Check out the tweets below:

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, Ayalaan also features Sivakarthikeyan as the main lead. The Tamil fantasy drama has been produced by R.D. Raja. The music for the much-anticipated movie has been composed by A.R. Rahman. Talking about the actress, she is also a part of Indian 2 co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. She will venture into Bollywood again with the movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement