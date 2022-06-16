Rakul Preet Singh on Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, 'Charlie you have my heart'; Calls it a must watch

Rakshit Shetty's recent release, 777 Charlie has been making people laugh and cry at the same time all across the country. Joining the list of admirers, Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh penned an emotional note appreciating the flick.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Aiyaaary star penned the following, "#777Charlie is not a film. It's an emotion. An emotion of uncontrollable love. I can go on and on about how beautiful the journey of Dharma and Charlie was. It makes you laugh and cry and leaves you with a smile. This film has to be watched by all...gem is an understatement. Heart-touching direction, flawless cinematography, honest performances, but Charlie you have my heart." Reacting to the same, Rana Daggubati wrote, "Thank you so much Rakul."

Check out the post below:

777Charlie talks about the unique bond between a man and his furry friend. The drama which was released on the 10th of June this year is not only a commercial triumph but is also being lauded by the critics.

Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the film. He was seen wiping his eyes, as the tabloids captured him leaving the theatre. The film reminded him of his family pet Sunny, who passed away a while ago.

Talking about the movie, he said, "The love between a man and a dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love." Not just that, Basavaraj Bommai even announced that he would launch an initiative to take care of stray dogs in the state. The politician further added that he will also discuss the matter with the experts soon, "There is a proposal to formulate a special program to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage the adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected."

Also Read: Pranitha Subhash gives a glimpse of motherhood as her baby girl sleeps on her; Says 'tired but grateful'