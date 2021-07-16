Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun's close friends and actors from the film industry are also sending love and best wishes to Arha.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a proud father as his 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. The little Arha will be essaying the role of Prince Bharat in the film and there is too much excitement and celebrations already for the same in the Allu family. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's close friends and actors from the film industry are also sending love and best wishes to Arha. Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to arha.. iam sure she will be loved."

Samantha Akkineni also sent good wishes and love to Arha with a sweet note on Instagram. Sam also helped Arha to get her first shot right and called her 'to be superstar'. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha replied to this and said, “Thanks for helping her on the shot.” Well, we already can't wait to witness the two superstars on the big screen.

Meanwhile, check out Rakul's post for Arha below:

Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to arha.. iam sure she will be loved https://t.co/RhoP5KRmQB — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, sharing the news, Allu Arjun wrote on Twitter, "Allu Arjun wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut. I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (Sic)."

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets princess & superstar treatment on Shaakuntalam sets; DETAILS INSIDE

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×