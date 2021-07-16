  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun's close friends and actors from the film industry are also sending love and best wishes to Arha.
1970 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's debut Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a proud father as his 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. The little Arha will be essaying the role of Prince Bharat in the film and there is too much excitement and celebrations already for the same in the Allu family. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's close friends and actors from the film industry are also sending love and best wishes to Arha. Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to arha.. iam sure she will be loved." 

Samantha Akkineni also sent good wishes and love to Arha with a sweet note on Instagram. Sam also helped Arha to get her first shot right and called her 'to be superstar'.  Allu Arjun's wife Sneha replied to this and said, “Thanks for helping her on the shot.” Well, we already can't wait to witness the two superstars on the big screen. 

Meanwhile, check out Rakul's post for Arha below:
Meanwhile, sharing the news, Allu Arjun wrote on Twitter, "Allu Arjun wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut. I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (Sic)."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets princess & superstar treatment on Shaakuntalam sets; DETAILS INSIDE 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets princess & superstar treatment on Shaakuntalam sets; DETAILS INSIDE
VIDEO: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha picks Alia Bhatt as a favourite actress over Jacqueline & the reason is cute
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha dolls up as a little princess in a white frock and THESE photos are adorable
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha makes a surprise visit at AVPL party and looks cute in her nightdress
WATCH: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gives a peck to Niharika Konidela and it's the cutest thing you'll see today
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun returns from Pushpa shoot; Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in easy breezy looks
close