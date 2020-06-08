Rakul Preet Singh recalls fond memories as she shares throwback PICS from an exotic vacation

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures on social media. Recently, the actress has reminisced some of her good old times through an Instagram post.

Rakul Preet Singh has showcased her acting prowess not only in movies of the South but also in Bollywood. The Indian 2 actress has now become an inevitable part of the film industry and has laid her hands on some interesting projects. In the midst of all this, Rakul Preet often shares bits and pieces related to her life on social media much to the excitement of her fans. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following across the country.

Rakul Preet has recently shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram handle through which she tries to recollect some old memories. The Yaariyan actress has actually made a collage of the two pictures in which she can be seen posing at some exotic location. She is seen clad in a blue denim shirt teamed up with a pair of matching shorts. The diva ties up her hair into a ponytail and as usual, her expressions win over our hearts here.

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the Bollywood movie Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and in the lead roles. She will next be seen alongside in a movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo. The actress is also a part of the action-thriller Attack that features John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Rakul Preet has been roped in opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the sci-fi drama Ayalaan. She will feature in Indian 2 co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan, and Nedumudi Venu.

