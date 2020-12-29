Rakul Preet Singh recovers & tests negative for COVID: Can't wait to start 2021 with good health & positivity

Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter and shared that she has tested negative for COVID-19 along with a piece of advice for her fans.

Rakul Preet Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has recovered and the stunner shared the news with her fans on social media. Taking to Twitter, Rakul shared, "happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I'm feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS. Let's be responsible. Wear masks and take all the precautions."Â The Bollywood and South beauty had quarantined herself for a week and more. She had also requested everyone who came in touch with her to get tested.

Rakul had been travelling a lot for the shooting of her upcoming films. She recently kickstarted shooting for MayDay, which is being directed by and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Just a few days after the shooting of the film went on floors, the actress had tested positive. Fortunately, she has recovered and is doing fine. Meanwhile, she has a lot of films in the kitty. Talking about her South project, she will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role and will be seen in flashback scenes.Â

Thankyou for all the loveÂ Â pic.twitter.com/XwhHtMubKf â€” Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020

The Manmadhudu 2 actress is one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actress who has been working in three different industries at a time, during an interview revealed that working with Kamal Haasan and director Shankar was one learning experience for her.Â

Well, Rakul is at the top of her game!Â Â

