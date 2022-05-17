Rakul Preet Singh reveals her fashion mantra, 'Why fit in when you were born to stand out': See pics

Rakul Preet Singh is riding high on the professional front. Apart from doing back-to-back projects, the fashionista is also keeping her fans hooked with her blazing avatars. The Attack actress recently dropped some ravishing pictures in a white slit gown, paired with stilettos and statement earrings. These photos were captioned, "Why fit in when you were born to stand out".

Rakul Preet Singh is steadily gaining the title of a trendsetter with every Instagram post. Whenever the stunner shares a new look, the fashion mongers adore the chic dress sense of the Aiyaary star. Her social media feed is full of oomph-worthy attires.

The actor who has been winning hearts with her acting prowess in both South and Bollywood has many exciting ventures in the kitty. Most recently her Runway 34 co-star, Ajay Devgn has confirmed the sequel to their 2019 romantic-comedy film, De De Pyaar De. He recently told Bollywood Hungama, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when." For the unversed, the romantic drama starred Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead roles besides Ajay Devgn and marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Akiv Ali.