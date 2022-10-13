Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS why she is not doing Telugu movies anymore; Find Out

In an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about why she is not doing Telugu films. A user asked why she isn't doing a Telugu film, and the actress in the video message replied, "a lot of you asked me this question and I know I have not been able to do a Telugu film. But very soon. And I really really love my Telugu fans, and I always say that I'm who I am today because of the Telugu film industry. So hopefully something next year."

Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most popular and bankable actresses in Tollywood, has lately been missing in action. The actress is busy in Bollywood and has not been doing many Telugu movies. Today, in an interaction with her fans on social media, Rakul Preet Singh revealed why she is not doing Telugu movies anymore.

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Telugu with a film titled Keratam in 2011 and made a niche for herself as a bankable actress within a few years. She enjoyed huge success in Telugu and Tamil with films including Venkatadri Express (2013), Loukyam (2014), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), Spyder.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Nithiin starrer Check and Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer Kondapolam in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Up next, she was part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. However, it is not known if she is still part of the film or not. There has not been any word of her role in the movie. Recently, the shoot got resumed after two years of a halt due to various reasons. Kamal Haasan joined the sets recently and is currently busy shooting for the first schedule. Kajal Aggarwal is also part of the film and is learning horse riding and is expected to join the sets soon.

Apart from this, Rakul Preet Singh has a Tamil movie titled Ayalan with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to release. Although the shoot was wrapped up in 2021, it is not known why the movie didn't reach the audience yet. Ayalaan is written and directed by R. Ravikumar and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

Also Read: South Newswrap, October 12: Nayanthara to resume Jawan shoot, Ram Charan in Rajahmundry for RC15 and more