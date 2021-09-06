Rakul Preet Singh rocks the easy breezy co ord set worth Rs 4000 perfect for date night dressing; SEE PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her comfy and chic style statement, and she never fails to grab our attention on her fashion choices. Rakul has yet again treated us with a stunning look in a tie-dye co-ord set that is perfect for date night dressing. The actress shows us how to ace date night dressing in a minimal yet stylish way possible.

Rakul has pulled off this chic summer by Saltz n Sand that is worth Rs 4,200. Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul completed her look with hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised with hoops. From dressing flirty, feminine to sporting a cool-girl look, Rakul has always managed to turn heads with her fashion choices.

Check out her latest look below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a lot of films in the kitty including Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

The stunner also has three Bollywood projects including Mayday with and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is also shooting for Attack opposite John Abraham. She is currently shooting for her upcoming project in London.