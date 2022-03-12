Rakul Preet Singh rushes as paps try to capture her at beau Jackky Bhagnani's house; WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the new favourite couple in the industry. From lunch dates to vacations, the couple is never leaving a chance to spend quality time together. Today, the paparazzi spotted Rakul as she was going inside her boyfriend's house in Mumbai. The actor rushed inside and didn't pose for cameras as paps tried to capture her.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a basic tee and denim shorts with her hair tied into a bun and flip-flops. Her entire look is super comfy and gives us major summer-style goals. Reminding us that the summers are here and to stay, Rakul Preet Singh's look is definitely a good summer pick.

Watch the video here:

The couple recently enjoyed their vacation together in the Maldives after making their relationship official. Although they haven't shared many pics together, Rakul's posts show that they had the best time.

Jackky made his relationship with Rakul official on her 31st birthday last year. Back then, he shared a picture of them holding hands and penned a cute note to wish his ladylove. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she admitted being irked by the continuous spotlight on her love life. “We thought we’ll speak about it because both of us feel and are actually of the opinion that it is important to validate the other person in a relationship and give that respect. Hiding away from the camera, why? You only live once. For now, if this is reality then share it. But do I want to keep talking about it all the time? No. I spoke about it once, I don’t want to make news about it."

