Rakul Preet Singh’s excitement for mango season is relatable; Shares pic of relishing king of fruits

As summer is already here, mango lovers are excited to make the most of this mango season. Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh has also given in to her cravings and is enjoying the delicious delicacy of the common man.

Sharing an appetizing post on Instagram, the Spyder actress shared a picture of herself enjoying a mango at home. She captioned the post, “Carbs ? Sugar? Keto ? No way! I am going to relish this fresh, ripe jackfruit for its goodness @munmun.ganeriwal says this summer fruit is rich in carbs but the kinds that is fibrous and loaded with nutrients. Go, get one for yourself NOW! #seasonalfruit #balanceddiet.”

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming Hindi drama, Runway 34. Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn himself, the project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in the main roles. The team is rigorously promoting this latest flick that is slated to release in theatres this Eid on 29 April. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh earlier also worked together in the 2019 romantic comedy-drama, De De Pyaar De.

The actress who last appeared on the big screens in John Abraham fronted Attack has many other promising ventures up for release in 2022. These are, Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Mission Cinderella co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial Chhatriwali, apart from others.

