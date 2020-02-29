Rakul Preet Singh’s latest Yoga video will give you all new fitness goals; Check it out

Rakhul Preet Singh took to her Instagram space and shared a video, in which she can be seen performing a head stand.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram space and shared a video of herself performing yoga. In the video, the actor can be seen performing headstand under the guidance of an instructor. She was seen slowly raising the lower parts of her body until she was positioned upside-down. Well, it looked like the actor is happy to have achieved her fitness goal. She also advised her fans and followers not to try the exercise without the assistance of an expert.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "From a relatively weaker neck to doing a headstand the sense of achievement and the high you feel once you overcome your fears is priceless @anshukayoga you have moulded me into a better version of myself Physically and mentally #strongisthenewsexy #fitnessisfun .. don't try at home without assistance." On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 2019 film De De Pyaar De alongside , and Aloknath.

She was also seen in the super hit film Marjaavaan alongside and Tara Sutaria. She also made her digital debut with Shimla Mirchi, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. Some media reports suggest that Rakul Preet Singh will be featured in Attack alongside John Abraham. However, no official statements have been issued so far about the film.

