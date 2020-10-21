Rakul Preet Singh to Samantha Akkineni: 5 Sexy backless outfits of South celebs we can't get over

South actresses Samantha Akkineni, Rakul to Kajal Aggarwal's perfect red carpet backless outfits that are too hot to handle.

Wearing backless is not everyone's cup of tea but there are a few actresses down South who have carried the same effortlessly. Be it a perfect red carpet gown or a saree blouse, the perfect look of any backless outfit comes when you carry it with all grace and confidence. Flaunting flawless backs is never out of fashion and South Indian beautiful like Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and others prove it with their stunning looks. One silhouette that is all about less-is-more, is the backless gown. Don't you agree?

At Nikhil Advani's birthday party last year, Rakul Preet Singh left everyone stunned in her blue backless satin outfit. It is a perfect look to take cues from for your next party. The diva exuded glamour as she completed her look with straight hair, minimal makeup and red lip colour. This killer outfit was the talk of the town and clearly, Rakul carried it effortlessly in her best possible way.

Here's a look at other actresses who flaunted sexy backs like a boss:

2. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal hugged her slender figure and flaunted toned back in this gorgeous looking red outfit. Kajal oozes hotness and how!

3. Pooja Hegde:

If you are looking to make a statement at your friend's wedding, check out Pooja Hegde's outfit for further inspiration. Pooja's stunning dress is all you need this festive season if you got that confidence to carry backless in the best way possible. Make sure all eyes aren’t just on the bride, what say?

4. Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni, known for her style statement turned heads with her elegant Sabyasachi yellow suit. She completed her look with straight hair and eye-grabbing jewellery. Totally in love with this outfit, what do you think?

5. Rashmika Mandanna:

For one of the promotional events, Rashmika Mandanna pulled off a backless ensemble effortlessly. The stunner showed off how to wear it in confidence and gracefully!

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia wishes BFF Kajal Aggarwal 'Happy Married Life'; Bride to be thanks her with a sweet message

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×