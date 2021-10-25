Rakul Preet Singh sets the gram ablaze in sheer bodysuit; Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani REACTS

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo flaunting her glamorous look by giving major fashion cues. The actress looks smokin' hot in the sheer bodysuit. While Rakul has already set the gram ablaze, her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's reaction to it deserves attention. He is all smitten by his ladylove's beauty as he dropped a bunch of heart and fire emoticons.

Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, "Look like a girl, Act like a lady, work like a boss. #sundaythoughts." Clad in a sheer bodysuit, Rakul can be seen flaunting her well-shaped body and killer looks do all the talking.

Rakul Preet is an absolute fashionista. Rakul Preet’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets of her fashion photoshoots, and each of them manages to make her Instagram family drool like anything. The actress' fashion book is all about keeping up with trends and giving it a touch of elegance and hotness. This latest look shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle ain't any different but worth all the eyes.

Rakul Preet Singh recently made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani official as she shared an adorable photo of holding hands with him and penned a love-filled note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.