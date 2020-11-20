Rakul Preet Singh shares a breathtaking photo with her brother as she enjoys sunset in Maldives

One picture sees Rakul Preet Singh posing in a green bikini, while the latest one shows her enjoying sunset and pool with her brother Aman.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is having the best time of her life in Maldives. The stunner has taken a break from work and is holidaying with her family on the beach vacation. Rakul shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself from the beach vacation and it is sure to leave green with envy. One picture sees her posing in a green bikini while the latest one shows her enjoying sunset and pool with her brother Aman. Sharing a selfie with her brother, Rakul wrote, "Sunset, pool and this fool." The actress is soaking up the sun in Maldives, and is clearly having her peaceful time there.

Sharing the other photo in a green bikini, Rakul wrote, "Smell the sea , feel the sky , let your soul and spirit fly #holidaytime #selflove #waterbaby." Well, Maldives has become a go-to holiday destination for celebrities post-pandemic lockdown. Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to Gautam Kitchlu in October also went on a honeymoon to Maldives. Meanwhile, check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos from her Maldives vacay.

On the work front, the actress has a lot of big films in the kitty. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and starrer upcoming cross-border love story.

Rakul also an official big announcement about being a part of and Amitabh Bachchan's films. She tweeted, "Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff."

