Rakul Preet Singh shares fun pictures as she enjoys a cycling session alongside friend Lakshmi Manchu

The sultry diva, Rakul Preet Singh shared some fun photos of her cycling alongside friend Lakshmi Manchu on her Twitter account. The post shared by Rakul Preet Singh reads, "Thankuuuu we loved it .. here is to doing a 100km soon hopefully." The actress cycled for 30 kms alongside her friend and other cycling enthusiasts. Rakul is all smiles in the photos along with Lakshmi Manchu. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will feature in a key role in the upcoming film called Indian 2.

This film will have superstar Kamal Haasan essaying the lead role. The film Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. A still from the film with the lead actor in his Senapathy avatar was shared by the film's director Shankar. The still was shared on the eve of Kamal Haasan's birthday. The first look of Indian 2 has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The fans and followers of the lead actor are eagerly waiting to see this film on the big screen.

Thankuuuu we loved it .. here is to doing a 100km soon hopefullyhttps://t.co/MidRxabAad — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 19, 2020

This film will also feature actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that the Comali actress essays the role of an eighty-year-old woman. The makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer have not yet announced any details about the character essayed by Kajal Aggarwal.

